Sonbhadra massacre: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who spent a night in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, said that she will not leave without visiting Sonbhadra district where 10 people were killed, following a land dispute. When she along with Congress workers was heading towards Sonbhadra, the police stopped her at Narainpur. She was later detained and taken to a guest house in Chunar. Mirzapur SP Awadesh Kumar Pandey said that the Congress leader was detained under CRPC’s Section 151 as a preventive measure.

Senior government officials met her late night and tried to convince her to return. However, Priyanka categorically told them she will not leave. In a late-night series of tweets, she said that if the government wants to send her jail, she is ready for the same. She said that the UP Government sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Varanasi Commissioner Shri Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner Mirjapur, DIG Mirjapur to tell her to leave without meeting the victim families of the massacre but she refused.

ADG Varanasi, Commissnor Varanasi division and other senior Police & Govt officials leaving Chunar Qila at 1.15 am pic.twitter.com/ceyk4Rg2k0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

The Congress UP East general secretary said that has not broken any law or committed any crime, adding that she has made her position clear to not budge. Former Congress president and Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi termed the detention of Priyanka as illegal and disturbing. He said that the arbitrary application of power to stop Priyanka from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers has revealed the BJP governmnet’s increasing insecurity in the state.

The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP. pic.twitter.com/D1rty8KJVq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka visited the injured who are admitted at the Banaras Hindu University Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

