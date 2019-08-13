Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has met the families of those killed in Sohbhadra massacre in Uttar Pradesh. She reached Umbha village and met the kin of the deceased. It was her second attempt to visit Sonbhadra. In her first bid last month, she was detained and allowed to proceed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed Congress for the killing of 10 people and termed her visit as political in nature.

Priyanka Gandhi: Congress East UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday reached Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh to meet the kin of 10 people who were killed on July 17, in a firing incident over a land dispute. Priyanka arrived at the Babatpur Airport in Varanasi today morning where from she drove towards the Umbha village. Unlike earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police allowed her to meet the families of 10 Gond tribals. Last month Priyanka had attempted to visit Sonbhadra but was stopped by the district administration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah has termed Priyanka’s visit as politically motivated and blamed the Congress for the massacre. He said that the grand-national party was responsible for the killing of 10 persons as they have laid the foundation for the conflict. He also slammed Congress for being against the minorities and termed the party as anti-Dalit.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Ubha village of Sonbhadra. Ten people from the village had died in firing last month over a land dispute. pic.twitter.com/e9SLmbVQji — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

UP CM met the families of tribals on July 21. He also announced the increase in compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh to each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident. During his visit, he had held Congress responsible for the massacre.

चुनार के किले पर मुझसे मिलने आए उभ्भा गाँव के पीड़ित परिवारों के सदस्यों से मैंने वादा किया था कि मैं उनके गाँव आऊँगी। आज मैं उभ्भा गाँव के बहनों-भाइयों और बच्चों से मिलने, उनका हालचाल सुनने-देखने, उनका संघर्ष साझा करने #सोनभद्र जा रही हूँ। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 13, 2019

Earlier, when Priyanka was detained and not allowed to visit Sonbhadra, she had made it clear to not leave until she is allowed to meet the families. She had also said that she failed to understand why the government stopped her if she did not break any law or committed any crime. Her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed her detention as illegal and disturbing. He had alleged BJP government of using arbitrarily power to stop Priyanka from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers.

ADG Varanasi, Commissnor Varanasi division and other senior Police & Govt officials leaving Chunar Qila at 1.15 am pic.twitter.com/ceyk4Rg2k0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

