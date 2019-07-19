Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets families of Sonbhadra massacre victims: Prime accused Yagya Dutt brought nearly 200 men on 32 tractor trolleys to take possession of 32 acres of land in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. After the tribals opposed, the armed men opened fire at them which resulted in the death of as many as 11 people including three women.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sonbhadra land dispute incident in which 10 people were killed has ordered the suspension of 4 officials. A 3-person committee has been constituted to investigate the matter from 1955 till now, & give a report to the government in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too lashed out at UP government and said the illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, was disturbing.

Terming the act arbitrary application of power, Rahul said it was intended to prevent Priyanka from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers who were brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land. He added the situation in the state revealed BJP’s increasing insecurity in UP.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) who was to visit Sonbhadra on Friday to meet the family members of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17, 2019, has been stopped on the way after Police imposed Section 144 in the area. The Congress secretary is now protesting in Mirzapur demanding that police should let her meet the victims’ kin.

As many as 11 people were killed, including three women, and 18 others sustained injuries on Wednesday when a village head and his supporters reportedly opened fire on a group of tribals over a dispute on a piece of land measuring 36 acres in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra. Reports said prime accused Yagya Dutt brought nearly 200 men on 32 tractor trolleys to take possession of the land. After the tribals opposed, the armed men fired at them. Primary investigation revealed the tribals occupied the land for decades without ownership titles.

