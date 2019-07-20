Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ubbha village in Sonabhadra to meet families of the victims on Sunday. The decision came one day after Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with the members of the affected families on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Sanbhadra town tomorrow to meet the families of 10 people who killed in firing on Wednesday over a land dispute. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit came after Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with the members of the affected families in the village on Saturday.

10 people of Gond tribals were shot dead, as the village chief Yagya Dutt and his aides fired on the villagers in an attempt to take possession of 36 acres of land in Ubbha village in Sonabhadra on Wednesday. Yagya Dutt had brought 200 men on 32 tractors to occupy the land.

The incident triggered attacks from the opposition on the BJP government as they claimed that the Yogi government tried to protect the accused. Congress, the Left, Bahujan Samaj Party, the Trinamool Congress lashed out at the government on Saturday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been detained yesterday when she tried to enter the village Sonbhadra, Trinamool Congress leaders were stopped at the Varanasi airport as they were on their way to meet the victim’s relatives.

However, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the victims at a guesthouse in Mirzapur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 24 people were arrested in the incident so far while a total number of 78 people have been charged for the mass murder, including Yagya Dutt and his brother.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App