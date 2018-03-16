After witnessing that the BSP-SP combination which worked in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reports are indicating that the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to build a grand alliance ahead of 2019 General Elections. According to reports, NCP's Majeed Memom has said that Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar are working together to forge a grand alliance.

Following Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls after Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party supported Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the results have suddenly boosted confidence of the opposition and other regional parties to mull way formulating a Grand Alliance for 2019 General Elections in order to defeat the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and one such kind of combination which could possible to take on the BJP right now seems to be of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coming together.

According to a media report, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Majeed Memom said that Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar are working together to forge a grand alliance. This move has come after veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recently hosted a dinner for the opposition parties in New Delhi. Meanwhile, reports also suggest former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who attended dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi for the opposition parties also said that the grand alliance is a reality.

Also Read: Apologise as my allegations are unfounded: Arvind Kejriwal to Bikram Majithia

Referring to the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh by-election results where BJP lost elections with high margin, Farooq Abdullah said that the fresh combination between BSP-SP seen in the UP bypolls has shown what it can do. Meanwhile addressing a public rally on Thursday, BSP chief Mayawati while invoking BJP recent defeat in UP bypolls said that after the defeat, the BJP might call for an early Lok Sabha polls. She also accused of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as ‘dictatorship’.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Our victory would have been bigger had there been no EVM tampering, says Akhilesh Yadav

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi, writes ‘Saheb should explain why was SSC scam covered up’ on Twitter

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App