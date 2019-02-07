Sonia Gandhi appreciates Nitin Gadkari: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a rare circumstance appreciated Minister of Road Trasport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his work in improving the country's infrastructure. The rare incident came to light when he said that all the MPs across the political spectrum have lauded him for the work transport and road ministry have done for the country in respective constituency.

Sonia Gandhi appreciates Nitin Gadkari: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a rare circumstance appreciated Minister of Road Trasport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his work in improving the country’s infrastructure. At the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, two questions were raised related to Mr Gadkari’s ministry, in which he described of the work that was done under his reign. To this, Mr Sonia showed a sign of appreciation by thumping the desk. Following which, he was also lauded by other Congress leaders in the Lower House, including Mallikarjun Kharge.

This was not the first time where bonhomie was witnessed between the two opposition forces. Media reports earlier said that Sonia had written to Mr Gadkari by thanking him for his “positive response” on road safety issues she had spoken of in her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The rare incident came to light when he said that all the MPs across the political spectrum have lauded him for the work transport and road ministry have done for the country in respective constituency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blatantly hit out at Congress for promoting corruption and safeguarding the corrupt and malign forces in the country.

His comments come just a few months ahead of the primal Lok Sabha 2019. He also said Congress imposed emergency and played with the national security of the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More