Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has given green signal for the alliance between Congress and Left Front in Bengal for the upcoming Assembly polls. The nod from Sonia Gandhi came after Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra met the party interim president on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, the Congress-Left alliance could not perform well in the state and thier vote share dipped sharply. The Left Front failed to bag a single seat in the state while the Congress won just two seats.

Mitra said, while discussing congress’s alliance with Left Front in the state, they informed the seat adjustment to Party’s interim president. He also said, Sonia Gandhi gave a nod to him and said if the Left leaders in the state agree, then Congress should not have any problem to go for a pact in the upcoming assembly by-polls.

The by-polls will be held in three seats in the state, Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Karimpur in Nadia district, Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. A senior Congress leader said it has been proposed that the Congress will field a candidate in Kaliaganj and Kharagpur while the Left Front will contest in Karimput seat.

Although TMC and Congress showed solidarity for each other at the Centre recently in various issues, Bengal Congress is looking for an alliance with the Left to confront TMC and BJP in Bengal in the upcoming Assembly polls.

