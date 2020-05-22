Prime Minister's announcement of a grand Rs 20 lakh crore package have turned out to be a cruel joke on the country.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi meet other top leaders of the Opposition via video conferencing on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Discussing the issue with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Sonia Gandhi said the economy has gravely crippled.

She said the Prime Minister’s announcement of a grand Rs 20 lakh crore package and the Finance Minister spelling out its details over the next five days have turned out to be a cruel joke on the country.

“All power is now concentrated in one office, the PMO,” the Congress president said adding the government has no compassion for the poor.

Congress president stated all reforms and announcements from the government as “wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of public sector units”

However, prominent Opposition leaders like BSP’s Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Arvind Kejriwal were absent.

