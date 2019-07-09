Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday will meet the newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs. UPA chairperson is likely to discuss the new strategies to put the government on board on certain issues. Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the program with other senior leaders.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the Congress party MPs on Tuesday. Reports said the meeting will be a part of a training program for the newly elected MPs. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to address the newly elected MPs during the meeting. After the Lok Sabha elections 2019 debacle, the grand old party has just 52 Members of Parliament in the new Lok Sabha, as many as 31 of them are first-timers.

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met newly elected MPs of Congress Party at an orientation program. She has assured MPs all the support from the Congress and has stressed party on holding such meetings with elected MPs often.

The meeting comes amid a crisis in the Congress after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president public last week. However, the resignation did not go well within the party. Just after the resignation, several senior and middle-rank Congress leaders also stepped down from their posts.

On Monday, Delhi Congress Co-Incharge & AICC Secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra also tendered his resignation to Rahul Gandhi from his post. The leader stated that Rahul Gandhi should continue as AICC president.

Delhi Congress Co-Incharge & AICC Secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra tenders his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/kR7lauoFWx — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Sonia Gandhi met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Both the leaders discussed various political developments along with the issue of EVMs.

Raj Thackeray had earlier met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and demanded that the Assembly polls in Maharastra which are slated to be held later this year, should be conducted through paper ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App