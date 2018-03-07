Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has invited leaders of all Opposition for on 13 March. it can be seen as a soft political outreach to regional parties, discussing the option to highlight the Punjab National Bank scam in Parliament. "It would not only be a dinner but also showcase the strength of opposition parties who would like to come together to form a front against the misrule of BJP," a senior leader said. Sonia seems to utilize the PNB card concurrence to hunt unified methods in Parliament.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has invited leaders of all Opposition parties on 13 March. It can be seen as a soft political outreach to regional parties, discussing the option to elevate the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam in Parliament. The step can be seen as a way to strengthen the opposition and laying the foundation for the united front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a party insider said. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi’s dinner would signify the coming together of all Opposition parties which would take on BJP inside and outside parliament.

“It would not only be a dinner but also showcase the strength of opposition parties who would like to come together to form a front against the misrule of BJP,” a senior leader said. The dinner can be held ahead of the AICC plenary session scheduled for March 16-18 and may take place on March 13. The invitation is being sent to 17 parties which attended a meeting called by Congress to brainstorm over common strategy in Parliament and outside last month.

In the aftermath of the PNB scam all the opposition parties are castigating the government. Sonia seems to utilise the PNB card concurrence to hunt unified methods in Parliament. Attacks by opposition leaders like Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and TRS chief KC Rao to form a federal front have come across as parallel exercise however not essentially at odds with Sonia’s efforts. Some oppositions leaders really feel Mamata has signaled that she is peeved with Congress for not involving her within the north-east election campaign or with the earlier Gujarat election, however, Congress will stay a part of the scheme of issues.

Sonia’s method appears to assure parties which have been electoral opponents that their pursuits are usually not at the cross function. In this context, an understanding, at least in Parliament, to begin with, can be worked out with parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Sonia spoke to BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday and exchanged notes with Trinamool MPs on Monday. The electoral presence of Congress has been diminishing in Odisha and within the present scenario, BJP is seen to pose a stronger problem for BJD.

With the long run to follow Lok Sabha elections, Opposition circles have been buzzing with numerous formulations to include BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A view, articulated by the highest Congress management, is that BJP might be dominant in Hindi states the place it did very effectively in 2014 and its quantity might be eroded considerably, denying a majority by itself. Congress might put an extra effort to maximize the effect of non-NDA events. After Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president, Sonia was anticipated to play a job in coalition constructing, she also has the extra expertise and has equations with opposition leaders.

