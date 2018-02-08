In a meeting of Congress MPs at parliament, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi made it clear that Rahul Gandhi has become her boss too. In the meeting, Sonia Gandhi was seen asking the party members to support their new party chief with the same dedication and loyalty as they have given her.

Sonia Gandhi also told the Congress MPs, that she will work as party's Chairperson to make sure that BJP won't come back in power next year

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi told Congress parliamentarians that the incumbent president and her son Rahul Gandhi is now her boss too. She told the party members, that there is no doubt in Rahul Gandhi has become her boss now. Adding to her comments, she said, while Rahul is taking party’s in charge, she will always lead in rallying other parties against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She also asked for the assurance of the party members to work with the same dedication, loyalty and enthusiasm as they did with her. Sonia Gandhi was present during the meeting of Congress MPs at parliament.

Sonia Gandhi also told the Congress MPs, that she will work as party’s Chairperson to make sure that BJP won’t come back in power next year. She assured that the party will work against the BJP’s ideology to make India a democratic, inclusive, secular, tolerant and economically progressive. She also stated the decimation in 2014 Assemble election a major setback for the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make institutions that are the foundation of our democracy to suffer from systematic assault.

According to a report in ANI, “We performed very creditably under tough circumstances in Gujarat &recent by-election results in Rajasthan were huge. This shows winds of change are coming. I am sure Karnataka too will underline resurgence of Congress.”

She told the Congress MPs, that the investigative agencies have been let loose against political opponents. The address from Sonia Gandhi came after PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha yesterday. In his hour-long speech, he thrashed Congress party with different accusations. So, Sonia Gandhi jumped into the politics and made it clear that she still knows how to handle things on her own.