Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Sonia Gandhi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Sitaram Yechury

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay tribute to Yechury.

Sonia Gandhi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Sitaram Yechury

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI office in Delhi on Saturday.
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay tribute to Yechury.
His mortal remains were taken to the party’s office from his residence in Vasant Kunj here.

Yechury passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.
Speaking to ANI, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said that his demise has created a big vacuum in the national politics.

MUST READ: Ashok Gehlot Urges MEA To Repatriate Rajasthan Man’s Body From China

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev said, “The sad demise of Sitaram Yechury has created a big vacuum in the national politics. I got the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of the CPI (M) in Rajya Sabha. He was the most acceptable person in the party and everyone came to him to make decisions on every issue. It is a big loss to the party, the left and the country.”

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda paid floral tribute to him at his residence.

Remembering Yechury, Nadda said that he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own.

“Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI (M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy,” Nadda wrote in a post on X.

“May God grant him eternal peace and give his family the strength to endure this pain,” he added.

Reflecting on his memories of the late CPI(M) leader, Nadda said he was very firm in his ideas and he devoted his whole life to propagating those ideas but being a social person, we can never forget his personal relationship and humanistic approach.

“My friend Sitaram Yechury is no more among us… Sitaram Yechury used to come to Himachal from JNU to propagate his ideology and I have known him since then. We both belonged to different ideologies. He was very firm in his ideas and he devoted his whole life to propagate those ideas but being a social person we can never forget his personal relationship, humanistic approach. So I can say that he was a person who was more inclined towards ideas but at the same time, he also maintained relations with those people of the society who were different from his ideology. He believed that we agree to disagree and he used to say that this is the beauty of democracy. May God give him a place in his feet and give strength to all the members of his family to bear this grief,” Nadda told ANI.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reaches To Pay His Last Respect To Sitaram Yechury

 

Filed under

Ajay Maken CPI CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury sonia gandhi

Also Read

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

‘Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

‘Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox