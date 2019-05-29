Sonia Gandhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Rahul Gandhi likely to join: Sonia Gandhi will attend the high-profile ceremony along with the national and world leaders at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. In a surprise move, Congres president Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the ceremony.

Earlier, the Congress and the BJP leaders traded barbs in the bitter election campaign that continued for months. Congress president made controversial Rafale deal a poll issue and tried to woo voters while as the BJP revolved around national security and nationalism.

The government has invited all the chief ministers of the country including PM Modi’s rival Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal chief minister earlier accepted the invitation and agreed to turn up for the event. However, she changed her mind on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

As many as 60 TMC workers including two MLAs and 52 municipal councillors defected from the TMC and formally joined the rival BJP on Tuesday. MLAs Subhrangshu Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee were welcomed by the ruling party. Subhrangshu is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy.

For attending the PM Modi’s swearing-in, India have invited the leaders from the BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. BIMSTEC comprises of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. The invitations have also been sent to heads of Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan.

