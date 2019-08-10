Congress Working Committee has passed a resolution to appoint UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the interim Congress chief. The decision was taken after Rahul Gandhi declined to withdraw his resignation.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) named Sonia Gandhi as Interim Congress President on Saturday. The decision was taken after the top party leaders failed to select Rahul Gandhi’s successor and in view to the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states. After several rounds of discussion and marathon meetings between top party leader, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will again hold the reins of the party and try to save the sinking ship. The big announcement was made by senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad.

After the announcement, Congress National spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a presser and said that party has taken advise from Congress leaders and workers, and has appointed UPA chairperson and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as interim President until a full-time president is named.

Surjewala added at this time when Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing political uproar and the nation needs a strong Opposition to ask harsh questions to the Narendra Modi government, Sonia Gandhi, an experienced and smart politician, is the right choice who can lead the party to its best.

He further added that the party has accepted former chief Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and will always be thankful to him for fighting fearlessly against the wrongdoings the present government.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, at the presser, said, CWC unanimously had requested Rahul Gandhi to continue working as Congress president and asked him to hold the top chair, however, he declined to withdraw his resignation.

A few minutes before the official announcement Rahul Gandhi had talked to the media and stated that he was at the CWC meeting to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue and CWC will take the decision on party president’s name later.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said that there have been reports of violence, blackouts of television channels and things are not going well in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the government should clear the state and tell people what’s exactly happening in the Valley. Why the local leaders have been locked up and people have no idea when life will get back to the track.

