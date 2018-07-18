Recently, when Sonia Gandhi was asked about the party's preparations as they lack numbers when compared to the ruling party, she questioned back asking that who said that Congress doesn't have the numbers. The following development comes to light after Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan had accepted the no-confident motion against the BJP-led government.

On Wednesday, a no-confidence motion that was moved by Congress, TDP and NCP against the working of BJP-led government was accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The Speaker has said that the motion will be taken up on July 20. The following development comes to light after almost 15 years when Sonia Gandhi had first moved the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in 2003. However, just like 2003, this time also the BJP is expected to clear all the hurdles smoothly as they enjoy enough numbers on its side to help them sail through whatever opposition puts on its way. With Congress getting the support of almost all other parties like AAP, TMC, Samajwadi Party and many more, they are expected to give a tough competition to BJP and its allies in the upcoming general elections. Recently, when Sonia Gandhi was asked about the party’s preparations as they lack numbers when compared to the ruling party by a news channel, she asked that ‘who said that Congress doesn’t have the numbers’.

The Congress’ working committee will also be meeting on July 21 to discuss their strategy in the Parliament. Even though BJP has lost a few of its allies in recent times, the Congress is expected to bank on parties which have reportedly distanced themselves from the BJP. As per reports, Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is the recent one that has distanced itself from BJP but is yet to take a stand on it.

While Congress is preparing itself to corner BJP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that BJP is ready to face any challenge put up by the Opposition as they enjoy 2/3rd of the majority in the House.

This is the first no-confidence motion that has been accepted in the Parliament after 2003. The no-trust motion requires the backing of at least 50 members of Parliament which Congress had today.

