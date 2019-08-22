Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi slammed Modi government ina an event marking Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Sonia Gandhi said, Rajive Gandhi won the full majority in 1984 Lok Sabha election but never used power to create an atmosphere of fear.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi also won a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha election 1984 but never used the power to create an environment of fear or didn’t destroy freedom and liberty of the people.

Adressing at an event marking former Prime miniter Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi said, the kind of challenges Congress party is facing are factious but the party must continue with its ideological struggle against forces of animosity. The event has been organised at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi where the party leaders and workers have been gathered.

Without naming BJP-led government or PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi said, the party will have to stand up and confront the difficulties and those who are trying to destroy its values. She added, the party must fight against the forces of divisiveness and those are trying to change the idea of our country.

Congress interim president said no-one can ever match with what Rajiv Gandhi had done for the country as a prime minister. She further added, Rajiv Gandhi gave the message to maintain unity by celebrating the diversity of our country.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi’s statement, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa said that the 72-year-old Congress leader is lying shamelessly.

