Congress President is likely to discuss lack of Parliamentary discourse on policy decisions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, issues to target government, including proposal of direct cash transfer to the poor, and India-China tensions at the LAC today.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with party’s Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday through video conferencing.

The meeting is expected to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the current political situation.

The Congress has been seeking direct cash transfer to the vulnerable sections in the fight against coronavirus. It has also been targeting the government over its handling of border tensions with China.

The party has also slammed the government over hike in the price of petroleum products.

Also read: Rahul voices student concerns, says unfair to conduct exams amid Covid-19

Also read: Hyderabad International Airport car parking goes fully contact-less

It has also said that the government is taking important policy decisions without debate or scrutiny in parliament.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey’s arrest, asks if he surrendered

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App