Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Chintan Shivir will debate issues such as organisation, agriculture, and the country’s economic situation, with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi making the final decision.

In a media interaction, Baghel stated “There will be a discussion in the Chintan Shivir about the country’s organisation, agriculture, and economic situation. Following that, a paper will be drafted, and Sonia Gandhi will make the final choice.”

Earlier on Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said it is vital that leaders and workers step forward and repay their due to the party in full measure at a critical moment when the party is afflicted with obstacles. She urged for dedication to the party’s fast revival.

Sonia Gandhi said there are no magic wands for electoral success during her opening remarks at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee here to discuss the programme of the Chintan Shivir, which will be held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15.

She asked party leaders to make unity, cohesiveness, resolve, and dedication to the party’s speedy rebirth during the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Around 400 Congress leaders are expected to attend the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur from May 13 to 15. Sonia Gandhi stated that attempts were taken to ensure equal representation. The party will hold talks on political, economic, and social justice concerns, as well as those affecting farmers, youth, and organisations, and will embrace the Udaipur Nav Sankalp.