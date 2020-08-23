According to reports, Sonia Gandhi, the interim Chief of the Congress Party, has stepped down. This comes after 23 Congress leaders wrote to her, demanding structural change in the party.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi, the interim Chief of the Congress Party, has stepped down. This comes after 23 Congress leaders wrote to her, demanding structural change in the party. At the same time, many senior party leaders have distances themselves from such messaging, and have shown faith in Gandhi’s leadership. On Monday, the Congress Working Committee would convene to discuss the issue.

In response to these leaders, Sonia Gandhi has said that she would be stepping down as she does not wish to carry further responsibilities, and asked them to ‘get together and elect a new chief.’ At the same time, it is rumored that the party will now look to elect a ‘non-Gandhi’ president

On the other hand, backing the Gandhis, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh said this was not the time to raise such an issue, ahead of a crucial CWC meeting on Monday.

He said that it would give the advantage to ‘dictatorial forces’ and that such destabilizing moves should not be taken at this moment. Apart from Singh, several other Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, Sanjay Nirupam, Siddaramaiah, Bhupesh Baghel have also opposed this idea.

23 leaders, including the likes of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Jitin Prasad, Veerappa Moily, Pramod Tiwari, PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, as per sources, wrote a 5 point ketter, calling for sweeping reform.

It emphasized on the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party’s condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. The letter has signatories from both the old guard and the new guard of the Congress Party.

Ever since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president in 2019 post Lok Sabha elections debacle, there has been a string of reignations in the Congress Paryt. Over 200 leaders resigned from he party citing ‘honor and respect for Rahul Gandhi. Some, like Jyotiraditya Scindia, have now shifted over to the BJP.

Just last month, the Congress Party had a massive scare as Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs resigned from the party. As of now, the Sachin Pilot situation ha sbeen resolved, with Pilot and his co-defectors returning to the fold in the Rajasthan Congress Party.

