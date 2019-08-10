Congress Working Committee meet is underway to name the next Congress president, while party chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with son Rahul left the meeting midway for other members to take a call on the new Congress president.

The suspense over new Congress president doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as no decision has been made at the Congress Working Committee meet so far. The meeting is underway with the five committees mulling over the name of next party president.

Reportedly, the party insisted Rahul Gandhi to continue while Gandhi, on the other hand, stood firm on his decision and made it clear that he would like to continue in the capacity of a party worker only.

Sonia Gandhi, who left the meeting midway along with Rahul Gandhi told media that discussion over the next party president was on and clarified that she and Rahul won’t be part of it, therefore clearing speculation that a non-Gandhi is likely to be inducted as the new Congress president

