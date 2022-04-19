A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus.

Delhi police Police on Monday recovered a “sophisticated” pistol from the 28-year-old accused arrested for opening fire during the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti. A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus.

“One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus’s possession in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani told the media.

As per the DCP, the accused has confessed that he had fired from his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident. A video that the police said is circulating on social media, showed Sonu in a blue kurta opening fire during the incident. Rangnani stated, “A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the violence in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members.”