Sopore encounter: At least two terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Friday. As per reports, the security forces launched an operation after it was reported that two terrorists were hiding in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the Sopore encounter, an army official said that one jawan was also martyred during the gunfight. The police chief added that the gunfire has been stopped and search operations have been launched to obtain the bodies of the terrorists.

As per reports, the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. Soon after the encounter ended, the authorities directed that all colleges and higher secondary schools in Baramulla and Sopore be closed in wake of the encounter. As per reports, the gunfight broke out early this morning. Acting on a tip-off, the security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation in north Kashmir’s Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha town.

Commenting on the Sopore encounter, a police official said that the security forces were pressed into action after they received a specific information regarding the presence of terrorists. The reports of following encounter surface just a day after one army jawan was killed and other was left injured after terrorists opened fire at 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral.

As per reports, an encounter also broke out at Baramulla’s Keeri in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer added that the gunfight with the terrorists began in the morning and later concluded in the evening with the killing of two terrorists.

