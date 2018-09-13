At least two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle with security forces during a search operation on Thursday, the police said.

On Wednesday, a forest guard got injured as terrorists opened fire in Jhajjar Kotli situated along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at the victim after the police intercepted the vehicle on the national highway. They, however, managed to flee the spot moments after the attack and hid themselves. A massive search operation was launched by the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after security forces came to know that the fugitive terrorists were hiding inside a house.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, the security forces including personnel from Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the state police’s Special Operations Group (SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off Sopore’s Arampora area on Thursday and a gunfight erupted between the security forces and terrorists.

According to the police, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces as the cordon was tightened and the security forces retaliated.

As a precautionary measure, authorities had suspended mobile internet services while educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day in Sopore.

