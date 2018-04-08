Currently serving her jail term over charges of abducting and killing her stepdaughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea, who was rushed to JJ hospital after she was found lying unconscious inside her cell at Byculla women's jail, said that she is sorry that she took tablets.

, Indrani Mukerjea, who was rushed to JJ hospital after she was found lying unconscious inside her cell at Byculla women's jail, said that she is sorry that she took tablets

Currently serving her jail term over charges of abducting and killing her stepdaughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea, who was rushed to JJ hospital after she was found lying unconscious inside her cell at Byculla women’s jail, said that she is sorry that she took tablets. According to a source who told mid-day, the first thing which Indrani Mukerjea uttered after she regained consciousness on Saturday, it was, “I’m sorry. I took tablets.” Going by reports, Mukerjea, however, continued to be in a drowsy situation while initial tests hinted towards drug overdose. Previously in October 2015 also Indrani Mukerjea was brought to JJ Hospital and treated at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) for the same problem.

The former owner of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for killing her daughter on April 24, 2012. She was charged with abducting and murdering her own daughter. Apart from Indrani Mukerjea, her husband, Peter Mukerjea also faces trial in Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. As per reports, Shena Bora’s dead body was disposed in Raigad on April 25, 2012, at a deserted spot in Pen. However, the whole incident came to light after Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested on August 21 in 2015 in illegal arms case.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh: Ex-BSP leader along with 120 others arrested for igniting Hapur protests

Following the arrest, then Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria had ordered the reopening of the case. Following the interrogation by the police, the driver spilled the beans about Sheena Bora’s murder after which the police arrested Indrani. She was recently confronted by Karti Chidambaram in INX media case. The case is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ALSO READ: Modi says his rivals can’t digest that people from backward castes are ruling the country

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App