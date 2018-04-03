Early in the morning, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani made some amendments in the journalists’ accreditation guidelines. A few hours after her statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the ministry to remove the press release regarding the fake news. However, the time was enough for some journalist to share their views regarding the unprecedented move led by the I&B ministry.

After the I&B statement, several journalists took to social media to share their views on the amendments done to journalists' accreditation guidelines

In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Tuesday, came up with some guidelines for the journalists who promote fake news or propaganda. In a press release, Irani stated the journalist’s accreditation will either be cancelled permanently or will be suspended for an indefinite time period if found involved in creating fake news. As per the statement, for a first violation, the accreditation of the journalist will be suspended for 6 months, one year for second and it will be cancelled permanently for the third violation.

After the I&B statement, several journalists took to social media to share their views on the amendments done to journalists’ accreditation guidelines on Monday. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed I&B ministry that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn, the eminent journalists had already made several tweets following the I&B guidelines. Well, some of the journalists were supporting the move while some were totally against it.

Here is what journalists across the country came up with after I&B’s accreditation guidelines:

Forget # FakeNews: Here’s some real news from our great leaders. Could journalists lose accreditation for reporting this stuff?

Something Trumpian in the air. This # FakeNews fight where the Media is the Enemy. While whats app forwards continue to send ‘postcards’ from an alternative reality or was it called ‘alternative facts’

NDTV leaked Submarines Info and Pathankot Coverage. Journalists involved in Agusta chopper deal & Scam. Radia tapes of Barkha dutt and Vir Sanghvi. Barkha’s coverage during 2002 riots, 26/11. Only those who run # FakeNews & Agenda and harming our Nation are scared of Govt action.

Dear @ PMOIndia your govt peddles # fakenews on an industrial scale please stop the madness the anti free press @ smritiirani move

@ PMOIndia deserves full credit for listening to concerns of stake holders in journalistic community. # FakeNews is a valid problem. Needs to be dealt with. But it needs to be thought through. # fakenewsbill

Make no mistake…any news against the govt will be labelled as # FakeNews Loos like we’ll be living under a dictatorship if India doesn’t # VoteForChange in 2019

