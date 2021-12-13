Ganguly in an interview with Newss18 revealed that he personally requested Kohli not to give up T20 captaincy. He went to say that Obviously, Kohli felt the workload.

The President of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has spoken on the Indian team’s controversial switch from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma. Apparently, Kohli has been personally urged not to quit his T20I captaincy, according to the board president. In September, Kohli stood aside as India’s captain in the limited-overs format. The BCCI dropped Kohli as the ODI captain three months after he stood down as T20I captain and replaced him with opener Rohit Sharma as the new full-time limited-overs captain.

Ganguly in an interview with Newss18 revealed that he personally requested Kohli not to give up T20 captaincy. He went to say that Obviously, Kohli felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer. “Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know,” Ganguly added.

“Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that’s why this decision. I don’t know what’s going to happen in future. But as I said, it’s a good team and it has some fantastic players and I hope they will turn it around,” the BCCI president added.

The BCCI was strongly condemned for the way in which Kohli’s dismissal was announced. The confirmation came in the form of a tweet accompanied by a press statement from the selectors, with no explanation from them. Kohli captained India in 95 One-Day Internationals, winning 65 of them with a victory percentage of over 70%. From the forthcoming South Africa series forward, the legend will only lead the side in Tests, with Rohit Sharma taking over as full-time ODI skipper.