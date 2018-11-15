South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations next year. The South African President has accepted the invitation by the Indian government, reports said. This comes after United States President Donald Trump turned down India's invitation to the 2019 Republic Day event.

Donald Trump reportedly has to deliver the State of The Union (SOTU) address and its schedule conflicts with the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Earlier, it was reported that a recent $5.43 billion S-400 deal with Russia and India’s willingness to continue to trade with Iran despite the US sanctions could be the reason behind Trump declining PM Modi’s invitation.

However, the United States recently had granted a waiver to 8 countries including India from Iran sanctions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Ramaphosa on the sidelines of BRICS summit in June this year.

Cyril Ramaphosa is a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi and was backed by former South African president Nelson Mandela for the post of president. Ramaphosa served as the Deputy President of South Africa from 2014 to 2018. He became the president of South Africa following the resignation of Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa had been involved in the struggle against apartheid in the course of his 65 years.

