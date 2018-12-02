South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest for 2019 Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to be the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2019, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of G-20 summit in the Argentine capital.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest for 2019 Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to be the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2019, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of G-20 summit in the Argentine capital. The prime minister tweeted that South African president’s upcoming visit to India will further cement business and people-to-people ties between India and South Africa.

India had extended Republic Day’ invitation to the South African president after US President Donald Trump turned down India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day parade. Ramphosa is said to be a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

