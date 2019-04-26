South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Kolkata Central Hospital invites applications for doctors, medical staff
South Eastern Railway Jobs 2019: The Central Hospital of the South Eastern Railway at Garden Reach in Kolkata has invited applications for various medical staff including doctors. The Central Hospital will hold a walk-in interview on May 9, 2019, for the eligible candidates.
Here are some important details of the recruitment process:
Interview Date: May 9, 2019, at 11: 00 AM
Vacancies:
Residential House Staff – 8 posts
General Medicine / Pediatrics – 2 posts
Anaesthesia – 3 posts
Ophthalmology – 1 posts
ENT – 1 posts
Orthopaedic – 1 posts
Salary: Rs 19,793 per month
Eligibility criteria for doctors:
MBBS from any recognized institute in India and must have completed one year of internship
Age Limit: 36 years
How to apply for the South Eastern Railway jobs 2018:
Eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview at the Central Hospital of the South Eastern Railway at Garden Reach in Kolkata on the scheduled date and time.