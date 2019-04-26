South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Kolkata Central Hospital invites applications for doctors, medical staff

The Kolkata Central Hospital of the South Eastern Railway will hold walk-in interviews on May 9, 2019 for filing 8 vacancies, including doctors, in various departments.

South Eastern Railway Jobs 2019: The Central Hospital of the South Eastern Railway at Garden Reach in Kolkata has invited applications for various medical staff including doctors. The Central Hospital will hold a walk-in interview on May 9, 2019, for the eligible candidates.

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Interview Date: May 9, 2019, at 11: 00 AM

Vacancies:

Residential House Staff – 8 posts

General Medicine / Pediatrics – 2 posts

Anaesthesia – 3 posts

Ophthalmology – 1 posts

ENT – 1 posts

Orthopaedic – 1 posts

Salary: Rs 19,793 per month

Eligibility criteria for doctors:

MBBS from any recognized institute in India and must have completed one year of internship

Age Limit: 36 years

How to apply for the South Eastern Railway jobs 2018:

Eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview at the Central Hospital of the South Eastern Railway at Garden Reach in Kolkata on the scheduled date and time.

