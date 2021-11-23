The weather forecasting agency informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and an orange alert for November 25 and 26. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days,” said IMD in an official statement. The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.



IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days. IMD further said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday visited and inspected the flood-affected areas in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister visited Kendriya Vihar Apartment and surrounding areas in the city.

After heavy rains, the Yelahanka Lake overflowed and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments.



District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately. Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.



The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts. Karnataka and its neighboring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.