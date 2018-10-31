South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday took to his Twitter account and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him some gorgeous garments especially tailored for his size. However, the South Korean President Moon Jae-in was later corrected by the tweeple who said that the clothes sent by PM Modi are actually called Nehru jacket and not Modi vest.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday took to his Twitter account and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him some gorgeous garments especially tailored for his size. Thanking PM Modi, the South Korean President wrote on Twitter, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has sent him some wonderful clothes known as Modi vest especially tailored for his size. Speaking about the garments he received, Jae-in further explained that the stuff is called modernised versions of traditional India costume Modi vest and these can be easily worn in Korea as they fit perfectly. The South Korean president also tweeted a photo of him wearing the jacket and thanking the prime minister. However, he was soon intercepted by people on Twitter who corrected him that the garments he was wearing and calling them Modi vest are actually Nehru jackets.

Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/3QTFIczX6H — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/wRgekJSW16 — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

People on Twitter went to correct the South Korean President Moon Jae-in for calling Nehru jackets as Modi vest. A number of people on Twitter said that the jackets which the president is talking about are actually called Nehru jacket, which became popular after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started wearing it. While some people on Twitter began the BJP-Congress over naming Nehru jacket as Modi vest. Take a look at how tweeple reacted after South Korean President Jae-in called Nehru jacket as Modi vest.

Nehru was first to receive these gorgeous ‘Modi Vest’ garments

from Narendra Modi in 1945 pic.twitter.com/vkH44Jw3Ul — Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) October 31, 2018

Sir, it's not called a Modi Vest. It's called a Nehru Jacket. — Vaishna Roy (@vaishnaroy) October 31, 2018

This is Nehru jacket, the trend for which was set by the first Prime Minister of India #JawaharlalNehru who passionately inspired and shaped the idea of a syncretic, pluralistic, dynamic and forward-looking #India — Αиιи∂ιтα (@anindita_guha) October 31, 2018

Dear Sir, I am an Indian and just wanted to inform that these vests are not called Modi vests but for long have been called NEHRU JACKETS after our freedom fighter and the first prime minister of India–Jawaharlal Nehru. — Sheenu Gupta (@SheenuDr) October 31, 2018

