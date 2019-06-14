Southern Railways reverses no-Tamil-as-official-language move after circular sparks outrage in Tamil Nadu: The Southern Railways on Friday withdrew a circular suggesting the railway officials to either communicate in Hindi or English. The decision was taken soon after a massive controversy erupted over a circular sent to Divisional Control Offices and Station Masters ordering them to avoid the use of regional languages to prevent confusion. Reports in the NDTV said that the decision was taken after a collision between two trains was narrowly averted following a misunderstanding among officials. However, the orders did not go well with the social media users, particularly in Tamil Nadu, who dubbed it as an attempt to impose Hindi.

In a statement released by the Southern Railway Chennai Division on June 12, 2019, it was noted that the objective of the exercise was to improve communication between railway officials. Reiterating the statement given by the headquarters, Gajanan Mallya, GM, South Central Railway clarified that the orders were given only for operating part of it so that they understand and do not misinterpret railway signals.

South India mein Tamil hamara Railway Bhasha nahi hain… pic.twitter.com/OIFmIZu4ZP — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) June 13, 2019

However, following the uproar over its decision, the Southern Railways have to take back its orders. In a new statement released on June 14, it was said that the communication between Control and Station Masters does not leave room to any misunderstanding or ambiguity.

Southern Railway learns a lesson in communication. pic.twitter.com/JU4t3DmpYi — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) June 14, 2019

The DMK had also protested against the Southern Railways orders outside its office in Chennai. The controversy emerged days after Narendra Modi govt’s Education Policy triggered protest in Tamil Nadu as it required students to study Hindi and English, along with their regional language.

