SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh: After 26 years Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party have decided to join hands aiming to impede incumbent BJP from holding the reins of Uttar Pradesh again. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addressed a joint press conference in Lucknow and formally announced that the two parties are forming a pact ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While addressing the media, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that it was necessary for BSP and SP to form an alliance in a bid to defeat the arrogance of the BJP.

Slamming BJP, Yadav claimed that BJP can go to any extent to create differences between BSP and SP party workers, adding that the state is required to be united and counter any such tactic. He further accused the BJP of playing caste politics and ignoring farmers issues in the country. While attacking the BJP, Yadav asserted that under BJP’s rule poor, youths and children have faced a lot of injustice. He also attacked the BJP over dividing Gods into castes.

When asked about supporting Mayawati as a prime ministerial candidate for 2019 General Elections, the SP chief noted that UP has given Prime Ministers in the past and the trend will start again. He further revealed that the idea of making an alliance with BSP came to his mind when BJP leaders used defamatory language against Mayawati.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the BSP and SP will contest 38 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Two seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli, have been left for the Congress.

