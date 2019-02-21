SP-BSP full list for Lok Sabha elections 2019: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have announced the final list of seat-sharing formula. BSP has agreed to contest on 38 seats while SP accepted 37 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. while 5 seats have been left for other allies in the UP Alliance, known as the Mahagathbandhan. According to the reports, 3 seats would go in hands of Choudhary Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The Mahagathbandhan has already announced that they would not field candidates in Congress’ fort Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA head Sonia Gandhi. According to the seat-sharing formula between SP and BSP, Akhilesh Yadav-led Cycle would field candidates from:

  1. Kairana
  2. Moradabad
  3. Rampur
  4. Sambhal
  5. Ghaziabad
  6. Hathras
  7. Firozabad
  8. Mainpuri
  9. Etah
  10. Badaun
  11. Bareilly
  12. Pilibhit
  13. Khiri
  14. Hardoi
  15. Unnav
  16. Lucknow
  17. Etawah
  18. Kannauj
  19. Kanpur
  20. Jhansi
  21. Banda
  22. Kaushambi
  23. Phulpur
  24. Allahabad
  25. Barabanki
  26. Faizabad
  27. Bahraich
  28. Gonda
  29. Maharajgunj
  30. Gorakhpur
  31. Kushinagar
  32. Azamgarh
  33. Varanasi
  34. Mirzapur
  35. Robertsgunj
  36. Gorakhpur
  37. Varanasi

