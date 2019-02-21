SP-BSP full list for Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have announced the final list of seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. BSP has agreed to contest on 38 seats while SP accepted 37 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. while 5 seats have been left for other allies in the UP Alliance.

SP-BSP full list for Lok Sabha elections 2019: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have announced the final list of seat-sharing formula. BSP has agreed to contest on 38 seats while SP accepted 37 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. while 5 seats have been left for other allies in the UP Alliance, known as the Mahagathbandhan. According to the reports, 3 seats would go in hands of Choudhary Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The Mahagathbandhan has already announced that they would not field candidates in Congress’ fort Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA head Sonia Gandhi. According to the seat-sharing formula between SP and BSP, Akhilesh Yadav-led Cycle would field candidates from:

Kairana Moradabad Rampur Sambhal Ghaziabad Hathras Firozabad Mainpuri Etah Badaun Bareilly Pilibhit Khiri Hardoi Unnav Lucknow Etawah Kannauj Kanpur Jhansi Banda Kaushambi Phulpur Allahabad Barabanki Faizabad Bahraich Gonda Maharajgunj Gorakhpur Kushinagar Azamgarh Varanasi Mirzapur Robertsgunj

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati & Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have decided that SP will contest on 37 seats while BSP will fight on 38 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. pic.twitter.com/k2Gee6iFyy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2019

