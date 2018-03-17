Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at iTV Network's Shaurya Samman conclave held in State capital Lucknow on Saturday. During the event, the CM said that he has tried to change things for better in the state which was dealing with several issues when BJP came to power. The event was attended by many known faces and political leaders like deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, former CM Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna Yadav among others.

During the iTV Network’s Shaurya Samman event held in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP)and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said they have spread the poison of casteism in the state. He added that the saffron party was ready to fight with the alliance of SP-BSP-Congress if they decided to come together in future. The chief minister’s comments come in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party’s shocking defeat in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

During the media event of India News, Yogi Adityanath stressed how his government has tried to change things in the state in past one year. He said that the party faced several challenges like corruption, goondaism and mismanagement when it came to power, but it has tried its best to get rid of it in the state.

During the event deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party accepts its defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with grace and that it will leave no stone unturned to win in general election in 2019. He added that the loss was a great lesson for the saffron party. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also graced the event and said the BJP was a leader in spreading casteism. He also slammed Yogi Adityanath for using indecent language for him and said a person on a big post like that of the chief minister should stay away from such foul language. the Samajwadi party leader also attacked the current CM for stalling the development work in the state since assuming office.

