A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati at the latter's residence, the RJD scion on Monday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow to discuss the present political situation in the country. Hinting towards an SP-BSP-RJD alliance in UP and Bihar, Tejashwi said that while the 2 states, UP and Bihar will decide who will rule Delhi, the 3 parties are enough to keep the BJP at bay.

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati at the latter’s residence, the RJD scion on Monday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow to discuss the present political situation in the country. Speaking at a press conference, Tejashwi said that BJP will be whitewashed in UP, Bihar. Hinting towards an SP-BSP-RJD alliance in UP and Bihar, Tejashwi said that while the two states, UP and Bihar, will decide who will rule Delhi, the 3 parties are enough to keep the BJP at bay.

The alliance was silent on the Congress which has been also left out of the UP mix agreed to between the SP and the BSP, which, however, left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress by not contesting from the seats. Amethi is the constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rae Bareli is the seat of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. It is reported that the Congress had sought an inordinately high number of seats in its already existing alliance with the RJD. Some sources said the Congress had sought 15 seats. For the ruling coalition, the Janata Dal United and the BJP have already arrived at a seat-sharing understanding of 17 seats each, totaling 34 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The rest are for Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party. Former NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Samta Party of Upendra Kushwaha had exited the alliance over being denied more seats.

SP boss Akhilesh Yadav said the country was suffering under the Modi government without growth in jobs and trade. He said Uttar Pradesh itself was in deep crisis because of the Yogi Adityanath government. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the people were suffering due to the undeclared emergency in the country.

Alluding to the UP bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats of Kairana and Phulpur and the Assembly seat of Gorakhpur, Tejashwi said that results of the by elections were an indication of the strength of BSP, SP and RDJ. Suggesting the conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as BJP’s dirty politics, Tejashwi said Lalu was in jail as he was a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More