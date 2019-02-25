The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended their alliance to Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced their election seat-sharing plan in a presser today and said that out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, SP will contesting only on 3 seats— Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho. While out of 5 seats of Uttrakhand, Akhilesh Yadav-led cycle will field only one candidate from Pauri Garhwal. Mayawati’s elephant will contest the remaining 26 and 4 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively.
The Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand seat-sharing announcement came a week after the announcement for Uttar Pradesh, where BSP is contesting on 38 seats and SP agreed on 37 seats. The rest 5 seats have been left for Congress and RJD. Although, both the parties have kept Congress out of the alliance and decided to not to field candidates from Amethi and Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituencies represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Last week, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav criticised his son Akhilesh for the delay in naming candidates and questioned the poll pact with Mayawati. He also blamed Akhilesh for breaking the party with some leaders involved too.
Mulayam Singh had also complained that the SP had fewer tickets to distribute because of Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance with Mayawati that had halved the number of seats for each partner.
Leave a Reply