SP and BSP today announced their seat-sharing formula for Uttrakhand and Madhya Pradesh. In MP, SP will contest Lok Sabha elections on three seats and in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal only, whereas BSP will contest the remaining 26 seats in MP and four seats in Uttarakhand. Both the parties have already announced their seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, five seats in UP are left for other parties, including two for the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended their alliance to Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced their election seat-sharing plan in a presser today and said that out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, SP will contesting only on 3 seats— Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho. While out of 5 seats of Uttrakhand, Akhilesh Yadav-led cycle will field only one candidate from Pauri Garhwal. Mayawati’s elephant will contest the remaining 26 and 4 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively.

The Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand seat-sharing announcement came a week after the announcement for Uttar Pradesh, where BSP is contesting on 38 seats and SP agreed on 37 seats. The rest 5 seats have been left for Congress and RJD. Although, both the parties have kept Congress out of the alliance and decided to not to field candidates from Amethi and Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituencies represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Last week, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav criticised his son Akhilesh for the delay in naming candidates and questioned the poll pact with Mayawati. He also blamed Akhilesh for breaking the party with some leaders involved too.

Mulayam Singh had also complained that the SP had fewer tickets to distribute because of Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance with Mayawati that had halved the number of seats for each partner.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More