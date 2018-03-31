Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance or tie up might cost the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies close to 25-30 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Union Minister and NDA ally Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale. While mentioning that SP-BSP tie-up might cost some damage to the BJP's performance, there was still no one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Athawale added.

Further adding to his comment, Athawale said that if both SP and BSP come together, they can cost BJP and allies up to 25 seats while BJP may get close to 50 seats in the 80 Lok Sabha seats Uttar Pradesh state.

However, mentioning that SP-BSP tie up most make some damage to the BJP’s performance, there was still no one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Athawale also said that despite losing some seats if SP-BSP tie-up worked, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will still be able to form the government at the Centre. Speaking about 2014 General Election tally in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP swept the election and won 73 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress party were able to win Lok Sabha seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli while Samajwadi Party won only 5 seats and Mayawati could even manage to win a single seat.

Earlier, a confident Mayawati after the BJP lost recently concluded Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls when BSP and SP supported each other in the by-elections, had said that BJP might call for an early Lok Sabha elections after their defeat in the by-elections. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the party won 9 out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the recently held election, had also hit out at the Samajwadi Party saying that people of UP have now seen the true face of the party.

