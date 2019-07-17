Samajwadi Party's (SP) Khanpur MLA Azam Khan who has a bulk of cases against him certainly has a reason to smile as party leadership has constituted a 21-member panel to probe against the alleged cases against him.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said the 21-member committee of party legislators will reach Rampur on July 20 and probe fake cases pertaining to the encroachment of land of farmers against Khan, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The committee is expected to submit its report to Akhilesh within three days of the visit, said Chowdhury. The formation of the committee is seen as a move to defend Azam Khan and rake up the issue in the state Assembly which will begin on Thursday. Reportedly, the SP will pressurize the BJP government for Khan’s harassment based on the findings of the investigation panel.

The allegations include Khan forcibly taking land from farmers and the Rampur district administration lodging around dozens of cases against him.

Reports also suggest that the district administration was planning to put up Local MP Khan’s name on the anti-Iand mafia portal that was introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government>

