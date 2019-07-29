Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has apologized to BJP member and one of the chairpersons of Lok Sabha panel four days after he made sexist jibe on her. In his apology, he said he considers Rama as his sister and that everyone knew that he didn't mean his words.

Four days after SP leader Azam Khan took a sexist jibe at Lok Sabha deputy speaker Rama Devi, he was summoned by Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla on Monday in which the Speaker emphasized that the SP leader ought to tender an apology for his sexist remarks.

Khan in his apology said everyone was aware of his conduct, and that he considered Rama as his sister. In response, the latter said Khan was a spoilt politician. Likewise, she also slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for defending the Rampur MP.

The SP leader said he didn’t intend to disrespect anyone with his words and that the house was quite aware of his conduct. However, despite knowing all this if the chair (deputy speaker Rama Devi) felt he made a mistake then he was sorry for what he said.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati also slammed Khan for his remarks calling his statement hurtful and against the dignity of women. She added that his apology should be for all women and not just house.

Last week during the Lok Sabha proceedings, in a blasphemous claim Khan told the deputy speaker that he liked her. He said he liked her so much that he felt like constantly looking into her eyes.

This was followed by uproar against him not just by female politicians but the house altogether that sought an apology from Khan. Rama, on the other hand, condemned his remarks and told the politician to correct his conduct.

Another person to land in controversy was Akhilesh Yadav who supported the controversial legislator saying Khan didn’t mean what he said to the deputy speaker. He also attacked BJP MPs telling them not to raise fingers at Khan when they themselves were so rude.

