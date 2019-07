SP MP Azam Khan in trouble: The trouble for Samajwadi Party parliamentarian Azam Khan is not going to an end as the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered three fresh FIRs against him in the land encroachment cases in Rampur district.

SP MP Azam Khan in trouble, UP Police registers 3 more FIRs in Rampur land encroachment cases: The trouble for Samajwadi Party parliamentarian Azam Khan is not going to an end as the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered three fresh FIRs against him in the land encroachment cases in Rampur district. Earlier, as many as 23 FIRs were filed against Khan who is accused of encroaching land in his Lok Sabha constituency.

