SP MP Azam Khan in trouble: The trouble for Samajwadi Party parliamentarian Azam Khan is not going to an end as the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered three fresh FIRs against him in the land encroachment cases in Rampur district.

SP MP Azam Khan in trouble, UP Police registers 3 more FIRs in Rampur land encroachment cases: The trouble for Samajwadi Party parliamentarian Azam Khan is not coming to an end as the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered three fresh FIRs against him in the land encroachment cases in Rampur district. Earlier, a total of 23 FIRs were filed against Khan who is accused of encroaching land in his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to police, the complainants against Khan were found to be genuine. The parliamentarian and his former Circle Officer Alay Hassan Khan were mentioned in the complaint. As many as 26 local farmers have accused both of grabbing their land for Jauhar University during the tenure of SP.

Media reports quoted Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar as saying that the legal action will be taken against the duo. The BJP-led government has also declared Khan a land mafia after putting his name on the anti-land mafia portal earlier this week.

However, the SP-led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has rejected the allegations of land grabbing, saying Rampur MP is being harassed for the crime he never committed.

Meanwhile, Khan has also been in news for different controversies. In the campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he made an objectionable remark against his rival BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The Election Commission had banned him from the campaigning. He defeated the sitting parliamentarian by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App