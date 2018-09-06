Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid has been removed from his post and will be replaced by DGP Prisons Dilbagh Singh, say reports.

Jammu and Kashmir police DGP SP Vaid has been removed from his post on Thursday. As per the reports, DGP Prisons Dilbagh Singh will be the new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and will take over SP Vaid. The Jammu and Kashmir top-level police officers were reshuffled days after a terrorist’s father was set free to secure the release of the kidnapped family members of the state’s policemen. SP Vaid’s deputy Abdul Gani Mir was replaced by Dr B Srinivas on Tuesday.

A few days ago, in South Kashmir, terrorists had kidnapped 3 policemen and 8 relatives of policemen. The hostages were set free hours after the police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Riaz Naikoo.

Earlier, retired Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain had condemned the kidnap of family members of policemen and in a tweet said, “The former Army officer urged people to express their support to the brave hearts of the Jammu and Kashmir police and their families. “Only the lowest in ethics will target families”, he said.

