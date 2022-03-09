The countdown for Assembly Election results has kickstarted. In just a few hours to go, the counting of votes will begin in the 5 poll-bound states, i.e Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and we will get to know who will pave their way to the seat of power. Ahead of the counting day, the politics in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing massive rumbles with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging EVM fraud.

In an emergence conference in Lucknow, the Samajwadi leader alleged that the election officials are tampering with the EVMs. Reacting to videos that are now surfacing the social media showing some EVMs in a truck, Akhilesh said that EVMs are being stolen from a counting center ahead of the counting of votes. Expressing that he does not trust the election commission any more, Akhilesh added that people would have to fight to save democracy themselves. Along with Akhilesh Yadav, SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya has also made claims of EVM tampering.

Reacting to the charges, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla has said that EVMs were being carried in a truck in Varanasi for training. He added that the EVMs used in the polling in all the assembly seats of Varanasi district are sealed and are kept safe under a three-tier security cordon of central paramilitary forces.

BJP leaders also jumped into the EVM controversy and launched verbal attacks on SP. UP law minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said that he doesn’t want to comment on the Samajwadi Party as such reactions come from them often. Expressing confidence over BJP coming back to power in UP, the minister alleged that the people of Uttar Pradesh have refuted SP’s hooliganism.