Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies 14 rebel MLAs day before CM Yediyurappa’s trust vote: Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 rebel MLAs who had resigned earlier this month. The speaker disqualified disgruntled Congress-JD(S) legislators under the anti-defection law till 2023. The big development comes a day before newly-elected Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Out of the 14 the disqualified MLAs, 11 are from from the Congress and three belong to JD(S). Now, as many as 17 rebel MLAs stand disqualified. On Thursday, the Speaker disqualified two Congress and one independent legislator. The MLAs who were disqualified today are Roshan Baig, Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, ST Somashekar, Anand Singh, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, MTB Nagaraj, BC Patil, A H Vishwanath, Prathap Gouda Patil, Dr Sudhakar, Shivaram Hebbar, and Shrimant Patil.

#WATCH Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar breaks down while speaking about senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy who passed away earlier today, at the age of 77, in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/9mJi7ti76N — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

Addressing a presser, the Speaker said that the disqualified lawmakers cannot contest elections till the term of the 15th Assembly ends. Kumar has appealed all the legislators to take part in the Assembly proceedings on Monday. He said that Yediyurappa has asked him to oversee the vote of confidence tomorrow in the Vidhana Soudha.

The disqualification of lawmakers is unlikely to impact the government formation. The magic number has now come down to 104 in the 224-member House. The BJP has the support of 105 lawmakers. However, the BJP has termed the Speaker’s decision as illegal and democratic, dubbing it as a dark day for the sate politics.

