The BJP’s continuing coalition government with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir came under sharp attack by Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria leaving Syed Shahnawaz Hussein of the BJP to admit that there were topics on which the two parties didn’t see eye to eye. Speaking at the India News Manch organised by India News of the ITV Network in Delhi on Friday May 25, Bhadauria slammed the BJP from the moment the session began over fuel price hikes.

Before becoming prime minister, Bhadauria said Modi mocked then PM Manmohan Singh for every hike in fuel prices but now the country is seeing petrol and diesel prices rise without any restraint. The Samajwadi Party leader said the Modi government should accept that it has not been able to arrest increasing fuel prices for the benefit of the people.

Prefacing a long jibe on Kashmir, he said the BJP was afraid of the Congress making alliances with other parties including the SP, the BSP, and others. Bhadauria said the BJP itself has entered into an unstable alliance with the PDP. “The PDP considers Afzal Guru a martyr, does the BJP consider the same? The SP considers Nathuram Godse an assassin but the BJP calls him a hero,” he said.

To which, Hussein said the BJP’s agenda and manifesto don’t match that of the PDP but the alliance was necessary in the best interests of the people of Kashmir. Hussein pooh-poohed the Congress and the SP for their failure in both the last Lok Sabha poll and the UP Assembly election.

Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the writing on the wall was visible for the BJP and its allies were now leaving it. He said the BJP has perfected the art of invective so much so that when the saffron party does something, it is in the people’s interest while anything the Congress is ridiculed as an attempt to cut votes.

