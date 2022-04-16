Prashant Kishor is said to have given presentation to lead the way in the recent Congress officials meeting

On Saturday, senior Congress officials met at Sonia Gandhi’s home to discuss strategy for the next assembly elections and the next general election. Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist, is said to have given the leaders a presentation on the way forward.

While, the Congress leaders discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Prashant’s presence evoked many questions.

Kishor gave the Congress chief a detailed presentation on the 2024 election strategy. Sonia Gandhi has formed a group to examine the plan he has submitted. Within a week, the group would submit a report for a final decision, said K C Venugopal, a senior party leader.

Kishor’s attendance at the Congress huddle generated speculation that he would join the party rather than remain a consultant. However, responding to these speculations Venugopal said, “Every information would be given within a week.”