A speeding SUV car mowed over 2 teenagers in Gurugram. The unidentified accused flee from the spot after killing the boys, said reports.

Haryana’s Gurugram police has lodged a case against unidentified man who crushed 2 teenagers at Gurugram’s Vatika Chowk with his speeding SUV. The incident happened on Sunday late night when both the decease were returning home with their golgappa cart. Later they were identified as Mordhaj (16) and Anil Yadav (14). Reports added that the Land Rover crushed both the kids coming at a high speed from the opposite direction.

According to the reports, the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit the divider. The boys died on the spot. Soon after the accident, the flee from the spot and left the car there. The car was a brand new one which did not even have a number plate.

After being informed, the local police reached the spot and seized the seized the car and started the investigation and checking CCTV cameras around the spot to identify and nab the culprit.

Deceased Mordhaj’s brother Devendra Kumar said within seconds people gathered at the spot to help both the boys and took them to the nearby hospital. When they reached the hospital doctors declared them brought dead.

He added that accused removed the number plate before fleeing from the spot. Following complaint for the kins of the deceased, police registered the case under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligent act).

