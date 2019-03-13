The aviation secretary said that Spicejet has cancelled 14 flights from its 500 plus flights lot and has been instructed to accommodate all passengers on their own. He further said that real challenge will be on Thursday as the grounding came into effect in the second half. The flights have been cancelled on stretches including Delhi-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Madurai, Chennai-Guwahati, Chennai-Port Blair, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Goa among others.

SpiceJet cancels 14 flights: Three days after an Ethiopian flight crashed killing 157 people including four Indians on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with effect from Wednesday evening. Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola in a press briefing announced that all flights of Boeing 737 MAX 8 have been grounded. An advisory has been issued to Spicejet airlines on the same, said Kharola.

The aviation secretary said that Spicejet has cancelled 14 flights from its 500 plus flights’ lot and has been instructed to accommodate all passengers on their own. He further said that real challenge will be on Thursday as the grounding came into effect in the second half of the day. The flights have been cancelled for stretches from Delhi-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Madurai, Chennai-Guwahati, Chennai-Port Blair, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Goa among others.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola: As of now, All flights of #Boeing737Max have been grounded, before the deadline of 4 pm. We had a discussion with the airlines as to how they plan to reduce inconvenience to the passengers pic.twitter.com/RbNavlUSwz — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

Reports say that the airline has increased the utilisation of existing aircraft and SpiceJet service at airports will not go defunct. The airline has also set up a special cell to monitor the passengers’ complaints. Cancellation of 14 Spicejet flights by the Centre has resulted in an additional burden on India’s air traffic.

