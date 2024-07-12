SpiceJet Employee Slaps CISF Officer In Viral Video: Airline Accuses Officer Of ‘Sexual Harassment

A SpiceJet employee was arrested on Thursday after allegedly slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer during a dispute over security screening procedures. The incident, which has been captured on video, has gone viral online.

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with SpiceJet, was stopped by Assistant Sub-Inspector Giriraj Prasad at around 4 am for not having the necessary authorization to use the “vehicle gate.” When she was directed to go through a different security entrance, an argument broke out, and Rani slapped the officer, according to statements from police and CISF officials.

She has been charged under various sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is currently under investigation.

SpiceJet’s Response to the Incident

In defense of Rani, SpiceJet claims that she had a valid airport entry pass and that she was subjected to inappropriate remarks and an unwelcome advance by the CISF officer. The airline has announced that it will be taking legal action against the CISF personnel for “sexual harassment.”

“Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home,” SpiceJet said.

“SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support,” the airline added.

A senior official from the CISF explained that the SpiceJet employee was required to go through the mandatory screening at a nearby crew entrance at Jaipur airport, but there were no female CISF personnel available at that moment. Then the female employee “got agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel,” he said.

“A case has been registered against her and she has been arrested,” the officer added.

